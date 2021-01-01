Val-u-Band exercise band, 5-foot Singles, 30-piece dispenser, orange (2)

A full body workout from just one resistance band? It's true. What about an economical full body workout from just one resistance band? Also true. Don't let the unfamiliar colors fool you. Val-u-Band Resistance Bands offer the same exact versatility and resistance as better known and more expensive brands. Because they feature alternative colors, Val-u-Bands are the economic choice for a premium workout at a fraction of the cost of other bands. Individually packaged, each pre-cut resistance band allows users to work out and tone up the upper body, the lower body, the core, the back and even the arms and legs. Incredibly versatile, exercise resistance bands continue to grow in popularity and is now one of the fastest growing segments in fitness and working out. If you've ever been curious about resistance training, now is the time and this is the product. No measuring and no scissors needed. Just open it up and you're ready to go. Because Resistance Bands present a challenge comparable to weight training, the variety of exercises is just as unlimited. So versatile, the entire 5' length isn't needed for some of the most impactful exercises. Short lengths are great for arm and chest exercises. Medium strips are ideal for workouts that target the feet to the hips. Longer lengths enable full body exercises such as squats and lunges, which aid the core and back. With the user choosing the resistance and the length needed to exercise, each pre-cut band is its own personalized and customized workout. Able to be used seated or standing, Resistance Bands are terrific for increasing and improving flexibility and mobility. Expect to be surprised by how much you can really do with resistance bands. Additionally, because they contain Latex, the bands have that special stretchability not found in Latex-free versions. The bands are color-coded based on seven levels of resistance and each resistance is available in 6 Yd. and 50 Yd. rolls as well as 100 Yd. packages. 5-piece collections (progressive resistances, same length) are also available along with pre-cut 5' strips (same length, same resistance), which come individually or in 30-unit packages. This is a Case of 30 Pre-Cut 5' lengths of Orange (Level 2/7) Resistance Band. Please note, the bands contains Latex which may cause an allergic reaction in some people. Exercise resistance bands offer an intense, low-impact workout. Please consult with your healthcare provider to determine the most effective resistance for your workout routine. A terrific tool for those recovering from hip, shoulders or knee surgery. Increase impact and options to workouts by adding handles, anchors, cuffs, exercise bars or other accessories (available separately). More than just a workout tool, Val-u-Bands also aid in rehabbing from sports-related and other injuries. Incredibly compact and easy to take on-the-go. Wrap some up and store it or toss it in a carry bag or suitcase.