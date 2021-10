What it is: An exfoliating bar soap that effectively washes away the daily dirt, oil, sweat and grime using oat and wheat as natural exfoliants. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Bring out your skin's natural radiance with saponin-rich oats, nourishing olive oil and non-comedogenic sunflower seed oil. How to use: Rub soap into your hands, a washcloth or a loofah. Lather and cleanse. 9 oz. Paraben-free; phthalate-free; silicone-free;