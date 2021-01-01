From murad

Murad Exfoliating Blemish Treatment Gel 100ml

$67.83
In stock
Buy at dermstore

Description

Murad Exfoliating Blemish Treatment Gel Clear away while clearing up. This patented formula blends retinol with salicylic and glycolic acids to penetrate pores and sweep them super-clean. Hydrogen peroxide purifies without drying to keep skin clear and healthy. How To Use: Every day after cleansing and toning, massage a thin layer over face and neck. For optimal results, follow with Skin Perfecting Lotion and recommended Murad sunblock during the day. Ingredients: Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid 1.0%Other Ingredients: Water (Aqua), Alcohol Denat., Glycolic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Methyl Gluceth-10, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydrogen Peroxide, Rice Amino Acids, Lysine Lauroyl Methionate, Zinc Aspartate, Chitosan Ascorbate, Retinol, Polysorbate 20, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Epilobium Angustifolium Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Fruit Extract, Triclosan, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Palmitoyl Hydroxypropyltrimonium Amylopectin/Glycerin Crosspolymer, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Zinc Acetate, Linoleic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA

