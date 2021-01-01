Spongeables Spongeables Exfoliating Body Wash In A Sponge, Sea Salt, Contains Avocado Oil and Vitamin E, Cleanse, Exfoliate, and Moisturize, 3.5 Oz, Pack Of 1 (Pack of 6)

Keep skin youthful: each sponge is infused with avocado oil and Vitamin E to help keep skin moisturized and youthful-looking. At-home spa experience: the subtle and refreshingly clean fragrance in this premium sponge helps create an indulgent spa experience at home. The Ethical skincare choice: Spongeables Are always gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and Vegan friendly. They contain no Silicones, phthalates, or polyunsaturated oils, and they are always required to meet high standards for quality and durability. Just add water: the soap is already in the sponge, so just add water and squeeze to release the foamy cleanser and Start scrubbing.