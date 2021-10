What it is: A daily exfoliating face cleanser that takes on dead skin cells and daily buildup with natural charcoal and soapbark. Who it's for: Oily or balanced skin types. What it does: Go deeper than clean with renewing naturally-derived ingredients that revitalize your face for smooth and soft skin. How to use: Wet face. Lather a dime-sized amount into face and neck in a circular motion for 30 seconds. Rinse with warm water. Pat dry and apply