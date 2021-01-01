Clinique Exfoliating Face Scrub - 3.4 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Clinique Exfoliating Scrub is a skin-clearing, water-based scrub for strong, oily skins. De-flakes, refines, softens the look of fine lines. Dermatologist tested. Key Ingredients Exfoliates with a combination of silica (gentle manual exfoliation) and salicylic acid in a water-based cream. Free Of Paraben-free, Phthalate-free, Oil-free, Fragrance free, Free of denatured alcohol, Free of synthetic colors, SLS-free, SLES-free, Gluten-free, Vegan How To Use Moisten makeup-free skin with water. Using fingertips, massage product onto skin in a circular motion, avoiding the eye area and lips. Rinse and follow with your daily skincare. Use as needed 3-4 times per week. Avoid using on active breakout.