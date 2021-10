PUMA Exhale Ribbed Joggers in After Dark, Medium: These espresso joggers are both moisture-wicking and insanely soft, meaning they’re just as brilliant for a low-key workout and they are for winding down on the couch. The relaxed fit is offset by a flattering high waist (note the cute logo lockup) and tapered cuffs. Plus, did we mention it has pockets? Shell: 94% cotton, 6% elastane.