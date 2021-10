KENSIE 20" expandable spinner rolling carry-on. This fashionable case features 4 spinner wheels, an approvel security TGA lock, telescopic handle and is fully lined. In addition, it expands 2" for extra packing room and includes a top and side carry handle. Made of hard-side ABS with a polycarbonate coating to add durability during your travels. Packing size is 20" x 13" x 9.5" and weighs only 7 lbs. With the wheels, the total height is 22" and will meet most airline carry-on regulations.