Eagle Creek Expanse Convertible International Carry-On Black - Eagle Creek Softside Carry-On

This extremely versatile carry-on has zip away backpack straps for when you need to go hands free, but still have the option of a rolling bag. It even has a back panel for securing to the top of your larger wheeled luggage. Bi-Tech Armor Lite for maximum abrasion resistance in high wear areas. 10 lockable, self-repairing zippers secure main compartments. Central Lock Point with Secure Zip Toggles for pickpocket protection. Heavy-duty wheel housing and bumper protection. Treaded wheels for multi-terrain maneuverability. Zip-Away Convertible Suspension with breathable 3D Air Mesh backpack straps and ventilated back panel. Secondary compartment separates gear from clothing. External lash points for gear attachment or securing bag to roof top. Side compression straps for securing gear. Fabric blocking hides scuffs and stains.