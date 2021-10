Features of the Scott USA Explorair Tech Glove DRYOsphere fabrics provide 10.000mm/12.000mm waterproof/air permeability barrier from the elements Shield against water and wind, DRYOsphere fabric also allows for water vapor to escape from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable in any condition Leather and nylon combination on back of hand Nylon cuff with closure Reinforcement on palm side Roll up finger constuction Leather reinforcement on side Snap loop Carabiner hook