Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Silver Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG). This product is considered sustainable because it's been certified by one or more industry certifying organization for meeting at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact. Sneaker style meets the comfort of a Winter boot in the stylish SOREL Explorer Boot Waterproof. Leather and synthetic upper with 100g insulation. Lace-up closure with a back pull tab. Textile lining and insole. The comfortable EVA footbed with a microfleece topcover is designed for all-day wear. Outsole grade EVA midsole. Durable Signature synthetic outsole grooved for traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.