Leather sourced from a tannery that achieved a Gold Rating from the Leather Working Group (LWG). This product is considered sustainable because it's been certified by one or more industry certifying organization for meeting at least one industry standard for environmental or socioeconomic impact. The SOREL Explorer II Bootie offers the warmth of the boot with a sneaker-like feel. Waterproof leather or suede upper with waterproof breathable membrane construction, a lateral zipper with rubber coated zip pull, and a nylon heel pull tab. Microfleece lining and textile insole. Removable molded PU-like EVA footbed, microfleece topcover. Outsole grade EVA midsole with an EVA outsole grade sole with molded rubber pods for traction and durability. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Shaft: 3 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.