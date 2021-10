This sweater is an instant classic! It is a long sleeve, boxy pullover with textured ribbed hems all over the sweater. Although it is oversized with a slouchy silhoutte, it features a defined v-neckline for added shape. The exposed seam detailing is our favorite part though! Made from 42% acrylic, 28% nylon, and 30% polyester, it is sure to be a cozy favorite!