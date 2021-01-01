The Carbon Express® Crossbow Release Bolt accommodates most of the heaviest draw crossbows. The crossbow release bolt is constructed of durable, woven-wrap layered glass to give you the strength needed to disengage a crossbow safely. It also has highly visible vanes so you can easily find the bolt after discharge. The Carbon Express® bolt is equipped with moon nocks to effortlessly fit your crossbow. ** Learn more about THE PROS Archery Services available at all DICK'S Sporting Goods locations ** FEATURES: Durable, woven-wrap layered glass offers exceptional strength to properly disengage crossbow safely every time Ultra-dense steel front-end tip built to withstand ground impact without burrowing below the surface Highly visible vanes make it easy to locate after discharge Includes moon nocks Model: 55604 SPECS: Size: 22" Diameter: 0.348" Grains: 1100