Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Daily Shampoo is a mild cleanser for fine to normal hair. Build body and repair damage with Panthenol and wheat-derived ingredients to leave hair silky smooth. This shampoo gives you maximum body and shine to keep your locks looking radiant and healthy. Paraben Free. Vegan. Color Safe. Paul Mitchell Extra Body Daily Shampoo 10.1 oz - Womens Paul Mitchell Shampoos