Paul Mitchell Extra Body Firm Finishing Spray 9.5 Oz

When you need maximum control and volume, using Paul Mitchell’s Extra-Body Firm Finishing Spray means you’ll never have to worry about your hair style falling flat. With special thickening agents to grab and separate each individual hair, it brings a firm, all-day hold in rough and demanding conditions and is ideal for complex styles and troublesome locks. Glycerin and geraniol oil hold moisture and boost your hair’s volume. They also help prevent damage, split ends and frizz, and leave a pleasant shine. Citrus oil and natural cinnamal moisturize your hair and leave a mild, fresh and spicy scent. Wheat protein extract and provitamin B5 nourish your hair and leave it healthy and manageable. Paul Mitchell has been providing hair care products for decades to professional salons around the world, and now you can purchase them from us, skipping the salon. This spray is safe to use with all hair types and colors. It is certified vegan, paraben free and provides UV protection.