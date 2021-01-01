NYX Extra Creamy Round Lipstick is our classic lipstick for all occasions. The mineral-based emollient formula offers a beautiful velvet texture saturated color and it resists wear and smudging. It's your go-to lipstick. From Pure Nude to Pink Lyric to Chic Red Round Lipstick is available in a jaw-dropping variety of shades. NYX Extra Creamy Round Lipstick Spell Bound LSS644 - Womens NYX Lips Makeup - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.