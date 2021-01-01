Extra Large 36" Lightweight Foldable Cargo Travel Duffle Bag Rooftop Rack Bag, Black

Sometimes all you need is a simple duffle bag that has the capacity to hold things. Whether it's for an extended trip, for your band gear, football gear, or just someone who doesn't like packing -- We've got the right bag for you. This extra large duffel bag is made of denier polyester fabric that's able to withstand slashes, scuffs, and scratches from daily use. Equipped with webbed box stitched top handles and two rivet reinforced side handles, you can be confident of its durability and resilience to whatever load you may have.