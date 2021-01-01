OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner for Dry, Frizzy or Coarse Hair, Hydrating & Flyaway Taming Conditioner, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants, 25.4 Fl Oz

Repair and revive your strands: this 13-fluid Ounce bottle of OGX Extra Strength damage repair + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner helps repair and revive strands, turning thick, coarse hair into silky perfection Tame frizz and flyaway: ideal for dry or frizzy hair, the hydrating conditioner helps calm frizz and tame flyaway as if helps soften and repair tresses it also leaves hair feeling smooth and full of bounce and shine Hair Care inspired by nature: the nourishing damage remedy blend contains coconut oil to help add luster, shine and softness to hair along with vanilla bean extract and essence of tiare - an infused perfume-oil made from soaking the petals in coconut oil Irresistibly delicious scent: The creamy coconut, white peach and shea butter scent Leaves locks with an irresistibly good smell every time you condition plus the sulfate-free surfactant hair care system is paraben-free and gentle On your tresses Real quality, real beauty: unattainable looks don't inspire us but originality does. OGX Hair & Skin Care product collections are here to Help you look your best! We're beauty, pure & Simple.