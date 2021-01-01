OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo, Invigorating Scalp Shampoo with Tea Tree & Peppermint Oil & Witch Hazel, Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free Surfactants

Renergize your locks and invigorate your scalp with OGX Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Shampoo. This nourishing shampoo features a lightweight formula designed to deeply cleanse hair with a burst of freshness and a long-lasting clean. Ideal for all moisture types, it's infused with tea tree oil and peppermint extract to help awaken the senses with a refreshing tingle, while witch hazel acts as a natural astringent to help remove buildup and nourish the scalp. This deep cleansing scalp shampoo also features a stimulating scent of sweet peppermint, iced vanilla and tea tree and leaves locks looking shiny and feeling soft. Paraben-free with sulfate-free surfactants, our scalp cleansing shampoo represents beauty, pure and simple. For best results and a minty fresh reset for your strands, use with Extra Strength Refreshing Scalp + Teatree Mint Conditioner and Scalp Treatment.