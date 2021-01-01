Extra Wide Soft Bike Saddle Universal Comfy Bike Seat Bicycle Cushioned Padded Cycling Accessories-Black/#1

Specification: MaterialsHigh Elastic PUColorBlack, yellow, blue, redType#1: Spring models#2: Shock-absorbingSize25 x 20 cm (appox 9.8" x 7.9"')Features:1.Suitable to any type of bike: BMX, MTB, mountain biking etc.2.Advanced cushioned technology to absorb shock to give you a comfortable ride!3.Team spring thicker than normal to better secure, to increase stability after installing on bike and reduce shock and shake for cycling.4. Fine stitching, tight and fine thread design, firm and practical, long service life.5. Surface fiber leather, PU leather, comfortable texture.6. Hollow design, comfortable and not sultry, and protect private parts from injury. Clamp ring seat tube installation:1. Loosen the screws and put the seat cover on the base tube2. Tighten the nut with a wrench3. Installation is complete (easy installation of clamp ring seat tube)Double rail seatpost installation:1. Loosen the screw to remove the clip code2.