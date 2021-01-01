Huxley Extract It Toner in Beauty: NA. Huxley Extract It Toner in Beauty: NA. Huxley's Extract It Toner is a mildly acidic toner formulated with more than 90% naturally-derived ingredients and organic cactus extract water as a base. It helps maintain the skin's pH balance and leaves your skin refined, smooth, and moisturized.. Cactus Extract and Prickly Pear Seed Oil are packed with antioxidants to help moisturize dry skin. Rosa Centifolia soothes sensitive skin while Crape Myrtle Extract improves skin texture. Made without parabens, mineral oils or synthetic dyes. 4.06 fl oz. After cleansing, drench a cotton pad with toner and gently sweep all over face. HUXR-WU1. HS TEI120. All Huxley products are formulated with Prickly Pear Seed Oil, which is a beauty treasure found in the Sahara Desert, and it's a safe and certified organic ingredient, verified by ECOCERT. It maintains high-level of moisture in the harshest environment, and it is packed with vitamins, antioxidant, and lanolin acid, a fatty acid that is sensual in stimulating healthy cell production and turnover. Vitamin E provides protection and helps skin retain moisture.