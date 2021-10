Contains fermented argon oil, chamomile, lavender, geranium and gargonian extract. Hydrates, calms inflammation, soothes, protects. Supports cellular membrane. Create a sleeping mask out of your evening regimen by applying this oil as the last step of your nighttime routine. For sensitive or post exfoliation skin. How To Use: Recommended as the final step of your nighttime routine. Use to soothe and calm May also be used whenever skin needs a pick me up. Apply one dropper full to face and nec.