CargoLoc 12' Extreme AutoCam Tie Downs, Orange

Tie down your cargo safely with the CargoLoc® 12' Extreme AutoCam Tie Downs. The heavy-duty design secures your load time and time again. With cut and abrasion resistant fabric these are some of the most durable tie-downs on the market. The Extreme Ratchet Tie Downs are ideal for transporting your canoe, kayak, camping gear or any other equipment. FEATURES: Two 12' AutoCam™ tie down straps Easy to use AutoCam™ buckles Anso-Tex™ edge guard for durability 1200 lb capacity Weather resistant DuraWeb design increases strength Versatile and easy to use Hooks are heat treated and vinyl coated for durability Model: 84031Z