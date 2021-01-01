Cult Gaia Eya Top in Coral. - size XS (also in S) Cult Gaia Eya Top in Coral. - size XS (also in S) 51% linen 47% rayon 2% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Halterneck tie closure. Ruched overlay with accent ring at neckline. Linen fabric. Item not sold as set. CULG-WS24. TP1878LN. Founded in 2012 by designer Jasmin Larian, Cult Gaia is a brand that takes art just as serious as fashion: the timeless collection's pieces are crafted as stunning heirloom items made to live in one's wardrobe forever. As an artistic label that designs for the moving eye, Cult Gaia aims to create an effortless visual feast through its intricately designed accessories, such as handbags, hats and jewelry.