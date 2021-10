The skin around the eyes and lips is extremely delicate, so it's important to give it some TLC. Enriched with EISENBERG PARIS' innovative Trio-Molecular® formula, this 'Contour Cream' helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around those areas. Soothing Black Elderflower Extract reduces vascular permeability, while Hyaluronic Acid helps to preserve skin's suppleness. - Suitable for normal to dry skin types