What it is: A luxurious oil-based makeup remover for the delicate skin around your eye and lip areas. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It removes even stubborn waterproof makeup and leaves your skin dewy soft. This makeup remover moisturizes and hydrates skin, leaving your complexion beautiful and supple, and protects your eyelashes with camellia oil and argan oil, which are known for their moisturizing and repair benefits. Olive leaf