This occult design is perfect for any bohemian mystic into the dark arts, heavy metal, astrology, black metal, satan, occultism, satanic arts, alchemy, Baphomet, magick, magic, horror movies and all things to do with the devil and hell. An occult design featuring an all-seeing eye. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.