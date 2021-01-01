MAC Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel - Taupe (medium taupe / ash brown)

Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel - MAC Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel has a gel formula with microfibers that gives brows a voluminous boost in a single swoop with 24-hour wear. Benefits Long-wearing, 24 hours Volumizing and buildable Tri-Fibre Technology Sweat-proof and waterproof Smudge-proof and fade-proof Non-flaking Features 95% of users reported instantly fuller-looking brows 96% of users reported instantly transformed brows 91% of users reported effortless application Formulated Without Fragrance Oil Formaldehyde Hydroquinone Triclosan Coal Tar Toluene Sodium Laureth Sulfate Gluten Phthalate Paraben Mineral Oil Petrolatum Polyethylene Lauryl Sulfate - Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel