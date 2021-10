Turn heads with our \'Eye-catching Ikat\' print. Chic and stylish this is the perfect print for any season. The patent pending Mina & Vine Nursing Scarf provides style and versatility before, during and after nursing. The first and only of its kind to be designed with a magnetic closure and smart fabric technology, going from nursing cover to stylish accessory is a breeze. As an added bonus the scarf can also be used as a cover for a carseat, carrier, shopping cart or as a blanket.