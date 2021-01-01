Eye Cream - Mad Hippie Eye Cream unites the power of peptides & antioxidants to help reduce the dreaded crow's feet to those tiring bags under the eyes. Features Vegan Cruelty-free Recyclable through TerraCycle Bio-Resin tubes: sugarcane plastic sourced from environmentally responsible farms - 100% recycled packaging Key Ingredients Matrixyl Synthe '6 - Advanced peptide with skin rejuvenating benefits Regu-age - Peptide complex designed to address many of the esthetic issues related to the skin directly around the eyes Syn-Eye - Peptide designed specifically to improve the appearance of the under-eye region Hesperidin - A plant flavonoid that has been shown to reduce the appearance of under eye discoloration Kakadu Plum - One of nature's highest concentrations of vitamin C, kakadu plum works to brighten the appearance of skin discoloration Licorice Extract - rich in flavonoids, this skin nourishing ingredient also reduces the appearance of discoloration Pomegranate - Potent antioxidant that is a high source of ellagic acid Vitamin C - One of the most vital ingredients in any effective skin care regimen, Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant and can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles & discoloration Caffeine - Reduces the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles & under eye discoloration Vitamin B3 - Helps even skin tone & reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles Argan Oil - Excellent source of vitamin E, essential fatty acids & phytosterols; works to moisturize & soothe the skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles White Tea - Delicately harvested new growth tea leaves rich in antioxidants Ceramide - Forms a thin lipid barrier that holds in moisture, while protecting & nourishing the skin Vitamin E - Powerful antioxidant with skin rejuvenating benefits Formulated Without Parabens, petrochemicals, animal ingredients, GMOs, phthalates, SLS, silicone, PEGs, synthetic fragrance and dyes - Eye Cream