A gentle eye cream to brighten, refresh and renew, reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. Reused, repurposed, reloved. This eye cream is made with coffee oil extracted from repurposed grounds and anti-inflammatory maple bark extract, a by-product of the wood industry. Suitable for all skin types, use to refresh and hydrate, reducing the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. The UpCircle Promise 100 per cent vegan, cruelty-free and UK-made. Housed in a glass bottle.