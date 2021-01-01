InstaNatural Eye Gel Cream, For Dark Circles, Wrinkles & Puffy Eyes, 0.5 oz

Key Benefits POWERFUL EYE CREAM FORMULA - InstaNatural's Youth Express Eye Gel contains potent ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Amino Acid Complex to strengthen and guard the skin from sun damage and other external aggressors that are keeping you from younger-looking eyes. DIMINISHES DARK CIRCLES & PUFFINESS - This gel will help you obtain a healthy and radiant appearance by tackling dark circles, eye bags, crow's feet, fine lines, and saggy or puffy eyes. With all around care and protection to the eye area, these signs of aging will be reversed, and your skin reverted to its natural youthfulness. NOT JUST FOR EYES - While this Youth Express Eye Gel is designed for use in the eye area, this doesn't limit your options when it comes to how to use it on your face. The gel can also be applied to your cheeks and forehead to moisturize the skin and prevent aging in those areas in addition to the eyes, which will help you attain a smooth and brilliant complexion. ABOUT INSTANATURALInstaNatural began as a small business in Florida with a mission to create natural and effective skin care products. Since the launch of our first product, 100% Organic Argan Oil, our consumers have fueled us to continuously improve and re-imagine the skin care routine, inspiring us to develop products that truly make a difference in the skin.Our MissionWe strive to educate and inspire consumers about the strength in botanical ingredients by showing them how effective clean and natural beauty products can be. We do this by developing safe, smart and efficacious beauty products that are free from harmful ingredients and make them accessible to consumers across the globe. We believe that beautiful skin begins with healthy skin and that is why our skin care products are formulated with a specialized blend of botanical ingredients to support the skin’s natural barrier for optimal skin health and real beauty results.Our Formulation StandardsWe formulate our products to contain as many natural, organic and naturally-derived ingredients as possible. Our products are formulated without harmful ingredients such as parabens, sls/sles, mineral oil, formaldehyde releasers, synthetic dyes and unsafe preservatives. We focus on using globally-sourced, high-quality extracts, oils and botanicals, scientifically-proven actives and safe synthetics. Our products are developed and manufactured in FDA registered, GMP compliant facilities in the USA and are never tested on animals. Our Definition of NaturalWe define natural as ingredients that are derived from or made from a renewable resource found in nature and are free of the prohibited ingredients defined in our formulation guidelines. When we choose to use a synthetic ingredient, we will choose so based first on the safety of the ingredient and second on the need for the ingredient, such as for preservation or an active ingredient such as Retinol, Vitamin C, or Salicylic Acid. Our goal is to use as few safe synthetic ingredients as possible and adjust our formulas when a suitable natural alternative becomes available.