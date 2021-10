DHC Eye & Lip Makeup Remover is a powerful, but gentle, makeup remover that effortlessly dissolves everything from stubborn waterproof mascara to richly pigmented lip color. Makeup remover gently removes every trace of makeup while nourishing skin. Japanese formulation includes coconut oil to moisturize, cork tree extract to calm and vitamin E to fight free radical damage. Shake it up to gently clear away every trace of makeup while nourishing skin. Ideal for all skin types.