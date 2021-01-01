BYBI Beauty Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream in Beauty: NA. BYBI Beauty Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream in Beauty: NA. BYBI Beauty Eye Plump is a rich overnight eye cream designed to plump, smooth and intensely hydrate the delicate eye area. Bakuchiol, a natural gentle retinol alternative, helps stimulate collagen production for smoother, bouncier skin with visibly refined texture and a diminished appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic Acid attracts and holds onto moisture for truly hydrated skin. Broccoli Seed Oil helps replenish moisture and hydrate the undereye area.. Suitable for dry, normal, oily, and sensitive skinTargets concerns of dryness, fine lines and wrinkles and loss of firmness and elasticity. 100% recyclable tube, vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Fragrance, and Microbeads. 0.5 fl oz/ 15 ml. Using the ring finger, gently tap a pea sized amount under both eyes. Apply gently to the under eye area and over the eye socket in a c-shaped pattern or wherever you desire results. Use in the PM, daily, before applying facial oils or moisturizers. BYBI-WU21. BB-055. Founded by Elsie & Dominika in 2017, BYBI Beauty is a skincare brand that formulates clean and efficacious products, designed to optimize your skin's health. Alongside that they are also a values-driven brand who are trying to create change in an old-fashioned industry. They strive to do better when it comes to our planet, be that through their raw materials, packaging or suppliers, while being committed to only using 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.