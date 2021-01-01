Eye Shade + Blend Makeup Brush Trio - Create stunning professional-style results with the Real Techniques Eye Shade + Blend Makeup Brush Trio. Designed for two-color shadow application. Benefits Real Techniques Eye Shade and Blend Brush Trio helps you create a flawless finish with shadow application made easy Our eye shade + blend is paired for easy two-color shadow application Best used with cream or powder eye shadow UltraPlush synthetic bristles that are custom-cut Extended aluminum ferrules that are light weight, easy to use, and color coded 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan Flawless Results Easy To Clean Long Lasting Makeup Application UltraPlush Synthetic Bristles Includes RT 301 Base Shadow brush to apply layers of shadow evenly RT 300 Deluxe Brush blends and softens the eye makeup RT Brow Definer to shape eyebrows for bold look - Eye Shade + Blend Makeup Brush Trio