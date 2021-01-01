Zimmermann Eye Spy Tiered Ruffled Halter A-Line Dress

Asymmetric tiered ruffles lend flair to this tie-waist dress. Halterneck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Self-tie waist Tiered asymmetric ruffled skirt Viscose Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Asymmetric A-line silhouette About 45" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: French Navy. Size: 4.