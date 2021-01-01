Rawlings Eye Black Stickers - 12 Pair Pack, No Size

Keep distractions to a minimum at the dish or on the field this season as you block the sun wearing Rawlings® Eye Black Stickers. This pack features 12 pairs of peel-and-stick eye black stickers, and provide a soft and flexible feel to reduce potential discomfort as you focus on the game at hand. Eye Black Features: Soft and flexible design help form to the contour of your face for consistent comfort Peel-and-stick design for easy on-and-off Helps reduce the glare of sunlight and stadium lights Sold in pairs of 12