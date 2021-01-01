Honest Beauty Eyebrow Pencil - Ash Brunettte with Jojoba Oil - 0.039oz

Infused with Jojoba Seed Oil to condition. Create natural-looking brows like a pro with this creamy, blendable color. Add depth and definition to your arch with a few smooth strokes. Made with: Jojoba Seed Oil: conditions Made Without: Parabens Petrochemicals Polyethlyene Silicones How to use: Brush your brow hairs up + lightly fill them in with my creamy pencil. Using the spoolie, blend the pigment into a smooth, natural-looking finish. Caring Caution: Use as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, flush thoroughly with water. Ingredients: Ash Blonde: Ingredients: Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). May Contain: Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090). Warm Blonde: Ingredients: Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Dicalcium Phosphate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). Ash Brunette: Ingredients: Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). May Contain: Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090). Warm Brunette: Ingredients: Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). May Contain: Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090). Soft Black: Ingredients: Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Beeswax (Cera Alba), Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Squalane, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Mica (CI 77019), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499). May Contain: Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090).