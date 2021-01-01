Red Eyed Tree Frog Realistic Artwork Tote Bag

tree frogs, frog, amphibian, tree frog, green frog, green tree frog, tree, animal, nature, red eyed tree frog, red eye, cute, green, red, night, treefrog, nocturnal, exotic frog, tropical, red eyed, rain forest animal, rainforest animal, tropical animal, Red Eyed Tree Frog Realistic Artwork is a painting of a cute tropical tree frog. An iconic amphibian theme for wild tree frog lovers of all ages. Perfect for all batrachophiles; child or adult, frog enthusiasts, environmentalist and animal lovers 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.