Light Blue Tortoise & Walnut Wood Slate Blue Light Oval Glasses. Sophisticated style meets eco-concious construction with these chic oval glasses partially crafted from recycled plastic and fitted with blue light-blocking lenses to reduce eye strain from looking at from digital screens. Lens width: 52 mmBridge distance: 22 mmArm length: 148 mmRecycled plastic / plastic / walnut woodMade of at least 60% recycled plasticBlue light-blocking lensesImported