Armani Beauty Eyes To Kill Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Mini

WHAT IT IS An all-in-one defining mascara that gives natural eyelashes a false-lash effect with high-impact length, lash lift, and definition. Now in a covetable travel-size for lashes on the go. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES The same brush and formula of the original all-in-one buildable mascara in a travel-friendly mini size. The patented oversized, bristle-weave brush paired with the buildable, softening formula creates voluminous definition for the look of longer eyelashes without lash extentions or fake eyelashes. HOW TO USE IT Apply this lengthening and volumizing mascara from the root of lashes to the tip. Place the mascara wand at the root of eyelashes and wiggle back and forth before combing through for the look of thicker lashes and enhanced voluminous definition. Layer an additional coat for a natural false eyelash effect that completes any glam eye makeup look. Stash the mini mascara in your bag for easy touch-ups on the go. INGREDIENTS Water, Paraffin, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Cera Alba/Beeswax, Copernicia Cerifera Cera/Carnauba Wax, Acacia Senegal/Acacia Senegal Gum, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Polymethacrylate, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Phenyl Ethyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, Peg/Ppg-17/18 Dimethicone, Polyquaternium-10, Panthenol, Disodium Edta, [+/- May Contain Ci 77499/Iron Oxides]. Cosmetics - Armani Cosmetics > Armani Beauty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Armani Beauty.