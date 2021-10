e.l.f. believes you don’t have to spend a fortune to look amazing. Even on a tight budget, you can look like you have your own personal glam squad. Get affordable beauty products without sacrificing quality.Stunning eye makeup looks often require strategic blending, and that’s exactly what the Eyeshadow C Brush was designed to handle. Its medium size is perfectly tailored to manage a variety of blending techniques. A handy tool to create a range of popular eye makeup looks.