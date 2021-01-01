URBAN DECAY Eyeshadow in Radium (Sh) at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: An eyeshadow with a soft, velvet texture that delivers rich, decadent, buildable color and long-lasting, crease-free wear. What it does: Each hue features the brand's Pigment Infusion System? a vehicle for color that holds tightly to pigment and gives the formula its glide. The proprietary blend of ingredients allows color to weave itself through the eyeshadow formula for insane color payout that stays put on your lids. The technology works on every shade and finish so each hue, whether it?s a black, purple or a matte blends easily and stays put. Finishes: SH: Shimmer: luminous sheen, no glitter.D: Duotone: flashes two different colors, no glitter.M: Matte: free of sheen, shimmer or glitter. SA: Satin: almost matte, a hint of sheen, no glitter. SP: SparkleHow to use: Apply to your eyelids wet or dry. Use an eyeshadow brush or your fingertips to apply. 0.05 oz.