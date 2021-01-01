Birdz Eyewear Cardinal Women's Purple Padded Motorcycle Goggles Super Dark Lenses

Shatterproof polycarbonate lenses provide maximum eye protection while scratch-resistant coating protects lenses from daily abuseShatterproof polycarbonate lenses provide maximum eye protection while scratch-resistant coating protects lenses from daily abuse Anti-fog coatings guarantee unencumbered vision while UV400 filters eliminate the harmful UV rays of the sun Vents on the side of the goggles allow the goggles to naturally breathe and reduces fogging Soft airy foam padding provides extra comfort for the journey ahead Comfortable elastic strap assures a snug fit