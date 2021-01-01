Birdz Eyewear Peacock Large OTG (Over The Glasses) Fit-Over Sunglasses Black Frames Smoke Lenses

BIG ENOUGH FOR LARGER FRAMES- Generous proportions accommodate even some of the largest frames GENEROUS MEASUREMENTS- This pair of over-the-glasses frames is 6 inches wide by 2.25 inches high by .25 inches deep, fitting a frame of up to 50mm in height, 140 mm in width FLEXIBLE AND DURABLE MATERIAL- Crafted of high-quality, durable, and flexible nylon for a softer, more comfortable fit, these glasses also feature side windows for a wider range of peripheral vision SAFE FOR INDUSTRIAL USE- Shatterproof polycarbonate lenses meet or exceed ANSI Z78.1 safety standards MICROFIBER BAG FOR STORAGE- Glasses come complete with a free microfiber pouch for safe cleaning and storage