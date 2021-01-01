Teeter EZ-Up Gravity Boots with Bonus Adapter Kit

The Teeter®EZ-Up Gravity Boots with Bonus Adapter Kitcombines with any Teeter® Inversion Table. The included CV Bar and Gravity Boots provide the ultimate inversion experience in enhanced comfort. Simply replace the foam ankle bar with the conversion CV bar for installation. FEATURES: Combines with any Teeter Hang Ups ® Inversion Table Increases comfort and provides the ultimate inversion experience Includes CV Bar and soft foam-lined Gravity Boots 5-year manufacturer's warranty Model: B1-1032 For additional information relating to the Manufacturer's Warranty, please contact 1-800-847-0143.