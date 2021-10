Get your stylish summer off on the right foot with the Anne Klein Ezzie wedge sandals. With an espadrille heel, you'll feel the Mediterranean breeze wherever you roam. Fabric upper with full-surround and crossover straps across the vamp. Microsuede lining and insole provide comfort for continued wear. Half closed, round toe with espadrille wedge heel. Grooved rubber outsole offers grip and stability. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.