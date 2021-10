This F-104 Starfighter design is ideal for Air Force veterans, aviation enthusiasts, model makers, war gamers and video gamers. The F-104 Starfighter was a supersonic jet fighter designed and used during the Cold War. This awesome design will appeal to aviation and history enthusiasts. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.