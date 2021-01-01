From designed for flight

F-14 Tomcat Jet Warplane Airplane Diamond Series Tank Top

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A Designed for Flight Exclusive. Diamond-Series F-14 Tomcat jet fighter design. Featuring the silhouette of the F-14 Tomcat aircraft over an American flag draped diamond design. A great, patriotic design for aviation lovers and pilots of any age. Great gift for lovers of the F-14 Tomcat, military pilots veterans, aviation enthusiasts, avgeeks, airshow fans, airplane A&P mechanics, aviation history buffs, cold war era aircraft fans, lovers of flight, pilots, aircraft and airplanes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com